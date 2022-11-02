HBO Max Voldemort Series: Is There a Harry Potter Prequel Show?

There have been rumors of a Harry Potter prequel show for a while now, but is there specifically an HBO Max Voldemort series planned? Presumably, such a Harry Potter TV show would deal with the life of Tom Riddle up to becoming the Dark Lord, but will a Voldemort prequel show happen?

Is an HBO Max Voldemort series in development?

At the present time, Warner Bros Discovery and HBO Max have not confirmed any sort of Voldemort TV series, but previous reports have stated that the studios were developing live-action Harry Potter prequel shows, so it could still be in development.

IMAGE: Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort. Credit: Warner Bros

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter all the way back in January 2021, the website says that its sources told them that a live-action Harry Potter TV series is in “early development” at HBO Max. WarnerMedia was apparently talking to various writers and was “exploring various ideas” for different shows on HBO Max. While at the time, Warner Bros stated that there were “no Harry Potter series in development” for HBO Max, that may have changed in the last two years.

A Voldemort series covering the early life of Tom Riddle would certainly be an enticing topic for a Harry Potter show. Aside from being one of the most recognizable villains in fiction, not much is known about Riddle’s years between leaving Hogwarts, gathering his Horcruxes, and establishing himself as Voldemort. The years of Voldemort’s first war against the Wizarding World up to his seeming death while killing the Potters would also be an excellent basis for a TV show.

According to a September 2021 report at We Got This Covered, their sources suggested that show concepts based on Severus Snape, Hermione Granger, or the Marauders (James Potter, Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew) had also been proposed. Fans will have to wait and see if any of these bear fruit, however.

While there isn’t an HBO Max series yet, there is a Harry Potter prequel coming soon in the form of the Hogwarts Legacy game. Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC and has a release date of February 10.