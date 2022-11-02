Fortnite Peter Griffin Skin: Will There be a Family Guy Crossover?

There’s still no sign of a Fortnite Peter Griffin skin despite it being leaked during an Unreal Engine 5 showcase. This led many to believe there would soon be a Family Guy crossover, especially as Indiana Jones and Star Wars characters were also leaked at the same time and both of those have come to fruition.

Has a Fortnite Peter Griffin Skin been confirmed?

Epic Games has not announced a Peter Griffin skin, nor has it confirmed a Family Guy crossover of any sort. There have been plenty of realistic fan concepts of how a Peter Griffin outfit could appear in-game, although as a larger character, those players are also concerned about how his hitboxes could possibly work.

Despite Epic previously describing leaks as “a logistical headache“, it was their own mistake that led to the rumors starting in the first place. During an Epic Games showcase for Unreal Engine 5, viewers got a very brief look at a PC that displayed a series of three folders: Jones, Vader, and Family Guy. The first two turned out to be crossover skins for Chapter Three, Season Three, but the third remains a mystery. There could still be a Family Guy crossover of some sort, or it could be a concept that was canceled. Players are hoping for the former rather than the latter.