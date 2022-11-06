My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The return of My Hero Academia has fans excited to see what the rest of Season 6 has in store. Now that they’ve been able to watch the sixth installment of this new season, audiences are wondering exactly when Episode 7 will make its way to Crunchyroll. Here is when you will be able to catch My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 7 on the anime streaming platform.

Image: BONES

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on where you are in the world. With Daylight Savings now also soon to be playing a factor in the release time, it’s important to keep in mind that the episode will, after this week, technically be dropping earlier than usual. The English dub version of the episode will air two weeks after it premieres with English subs. With that said, here is the release time for Episode 7 in various time zones across the globe:

1:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Eastern Time

8:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. India Standard Time

Season 6 of My Hero Academia has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours, with a total of 25 episodes. This means that the show will be airing straight through the fall, and the winter, well into 2023. Though there hasn’t yet been any official news as to a seventh season of the anime series, its popularity will likely see it make yet another triumphant comeback once this sixth installment has reached its conclusion.

The intense battle between the Heroes and the villains of the series is at the center of Season 6, with a confrontation leading to an all-out war that could change the superhuman society forever. With so many lives on the line, it could be impossible that everybody makes it out alive.