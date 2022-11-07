Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

As the first Gundam anime series in seven years, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury had a lot to live up to when it made its debut a little earlier this year. Thankfully, it has managed to impress audiences so much, that as soon as one episode finishes, they want to know exactly when they can watch the next! Here is when you will be able to watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 7 on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 7 will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The series is taking a break, and there will be a recap episode of the first six installments released on Sunday, November 13, to replace the usual new addition. The release time at which you will be able to stream the latest installment will depend on where you are in the world. It’s also worth keeping in mind that with the clocks going back because of Daylight Savings, you will be able to catch the episode an hour earlier than usual. With that said, here is the release time for Episode 7 in various time zones across the globe:

1:30 a.m. Pacific Time

4:30 a.m. Eastern Time

9:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

A recent confirmation revealed that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will run for two non-consecutive cours, with the second to broadcast on Crunchyroll from April 2023, alongside the second cour’s Japanese broadcast. Exact dates haven’t yet been announced for its return, but we do know that the entire series will be made up of 25 episodes in total.

New protagonist Suletta Mercury leads the series. She’s a young woman who pilots the main Gunda of the series, Aerial, and deals with the fallout surrounding political corruption, revenge, capitalism, and how emerging technologies play a part in all of that. Suletta is the first female protagonist a Gundam series has ever had, and hopefully her popularity will mean she isn’t the last.