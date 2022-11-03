Fortnite Ralph Lauren Polo Stadium Cup Date, Prizes, and Shop Items

The Fortnite Ralph Lauren Polo Stadium Cup begins on November 4 and gets players around the world competing in the same game mode for a range of prizes. At the same time, there will be a wide range of collaboration bundles released onto the item shop, so here’s everything you need to know about upcoming tournament.

The Fortnite Polo Stadium Cup will begin on November 4 and run for a period of three hours, although Epic Games hasn’t specified the exact start time. Players who want to compete must make sure they rank in the Open League (Division I, II, III, or IV) or higher in their server region to take part.

Throughout the tournament period, players can compete in a maximum of ten Zero Build Solo matches. Points will be rewarded depending on their match position, with an extra point awarded for every Elimination.

The Polo Stadium Cup prizes and shop items

All Fortnite players who earn at least 8 points will win the “Victory Colors” In-Game Emote. At the end of the tournament, players will be placed on a leaderboard where the ‘Polo’ In-Game Cosmetic Bundle will be rewarded depending on their position in their region. This includes a “Stadium Hero ’92” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, “Polo Prodigy” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit, “Racerback” Back Bling, and “P-Wing Pack” Back Bling. This is where players must rank if they want that prize:

Europe: Rank 1 – 4500

NA East: Rank 1 – 2300

NA West: Rank 1 – 800

Brazil: Rank 1 – 800

Asia: Rank 1 – 800

Oceania: Rank 1 – 400

Middle East: Rank 1 – 400

Those who don’t manage to win either prize in the tournament can always wait for the items to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at 8 PM ET on November 5. They’ll be joined by a Stadium Collector Pickaxe, Stadium Drifter Glider, 1992 Mallet Pickaxe, and Back Into the Arena Loading Screen.