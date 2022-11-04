TikTok Add Favorites and find them in profile
TikTok: How to Find Favorites and Where Are Favorite Videos?

By Jason Faulkner

You can favorite TikTok videos to bookmark them. However, it is tough to figure out how to add a video to favorites and watch it later. The app’s UI isn’t very intuitive, so many options are hidden in menus or an obscure icon. Fortunately, the process of favoriting a video and finding it in your favorites is simple once you’ve done it the first time.

How to favorite TikTok videos and get to favorites

Follow the steps below to learn how to favorite TikTok videos and access your favorites.

How to add TikTok videos to favorites and view them

  1. Find a video you want to favorite

    The first step to favoriting a video on TikTok is finding one worth favoriting.TikTok Favorite Video Step 1

  2. Tap on the share icon

    Look for the little arrow on the right side of the screen. Tapping this will open the share menu, which has many helpful options.TikTok Favorite Video Step 2

  3. Add a video to favorites

    Tap on the button that says “Add to Favorites.” It looks like a bookmark.TikTok Favorite Video Step 3

  4. Open your profile

    You can open your profile by tapping on the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.TikTok Favorite Video Step 4

  5. Select the favorites section

    You can find your favorites by tapping the icon that looks like a bookmark.TikTok Favorite Video Step 5

  6. Organize or view your favorite videos

    In this section, you can view your favorites or organize them into collections.TikTok Favorite Video Step 6

Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle.

