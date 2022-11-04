When Can I Watch Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

It would be fair to say that one of the most talked about movies of 2022 is Don’t Worry Darling. Whether that is because of the story in the film, or the controversy surrounding those who star in it, is up for debate, but many are wondering exactly when they will be able to check out the movie for themselves. Here is when you can watch and stream Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in New Line Cinema’s Don’t Worry Darling / Image: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Don’t Worry Darling will be released on HBO Max on Monday, November 7, 2022. New HBO Max arrivals are usually available at midnight Pacific Time (00:00 a.m. PT), or 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), so audiences should be able to tune in as soon as Monday comes around.

You will need an HBO Max membership plan to be able to stream Don’t Worry Darling. The subscription tiers start at $9.99 per month. Unfortunately, there aren’t any current offers for a free trial to the service.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, this psychological thriller follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack’s (Styles) relationship, while they’re living in the experimental company town of Victory. They’re told they are lucky to be there, as life is “perfect,” with every need met by the company. All they ask in return? Unwavering loyalty and a commitment to the Victory cause.

Of course, when things start going wrong and cracks in the peaceful life they have built begin to form, something more sinister is quite clearly lurking beneath the surface. As Alice begins to question why they are in Victory, she must ask herself, will she risk losing it all to expose what’s really going on in utopia?