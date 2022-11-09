God of War Ragnarok: Where Does Atreus Go After the Game?

At the end of God of War Ragnarok, Atreus leaves to find the giants. However, it’s never clear exactly where they’re hiding out. So, does he stay in the Nine Realms or head somewhere else entirely?

Where does Atreus go to find the giants at the end of God of War Ragnarok?

It’s heavily implied that Atreus leaves the Nine Realms at the end of God of War Ragnarok. He wants to find the rest of the giants and restore them to life now that Odin and the Aesir are no longer hunting them. He even says he knows where to start looking for them. However, it’s doubtful that the remaining Jotnar are still in the Nine Realms.

When Atreus visits Angrboda in Jotenheim during the game, she reveals that she’s been entrusted with some of the orbs containing the giant’s spirits. However, she doesn’t know where the rest of her people went.

Since Kratos came from Greece, there’s a strong possibility that the missing giants fled from persecution to where another pantheon rules. Cory Barlog stated in the past that the studio had considered an Egyptian and Mayan setting for the series, so this may be the catalyst that’ll spark the next entry in the series.

