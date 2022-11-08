God of War Ragnarok: How Old is Kratos and What’s His Age?

Kratos is roughly 1050 years old in God of War Ragnarok. It’s never explicitly stated how old Kratos is at any point in the series. However, there are context clues that allow us to estimate his age fairly accurately.

What’s Kratos age in God of War Ragnarok?

We estimate that Kratos is 1050 years old in God of War Ragnarok based on the dates of two events:

The destruction of Sparta by an earthquake in 464 BC

The volcanic winter of 536 AD

A similar event happened in Sparta in God of War 3, and historians theorize that the tale of Fimbulwinter was inspired by a freezing year-and-a-half period in the northern hemisphere.

So, if Kratos leaves Greece in 464 BC and Fimbulwinter starts in 536 AD, that makes him at least 1,000. However, we can narrow down the date even more.

Spartan men usually married around 20 years old but had to remain living with their unit during military service. When Kratos calls on Ares, he has a young daughter but is still on active military duty, which puts him somewhere between 25-29. So it’s roughly a year or so later when he kills his family.

After that, Kratos is in service to Ares for ten years before he becomes God of War at 35-39 years old. Kratos then spent around a decade as God of War before departing Greece at 45-49 years of age.

There is a hitch, however. What happened to Kratos between God of War 3 and God of War (2018) is still very nebulous. So, while around 1050 years may have passed between the birth of Kratos and the beginning of God of War Ragnarok, it’s possible he spent some or all the time between departing Greece and arriving in Midgard in some sort of stasis or even passed through time. If that’s the case, his birth and physical age would be different.