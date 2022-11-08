chainsaw man episode 6 release date and time on crunchyroll

As Chainsaw Man continues to impress audiences, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the next installment of the popular anime series. Based on the manga of the same name, the show has been entertaining us for five weeks now, and shows no signs of slowing down. Here is when you will be able to watch Chainsaw Man Episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. Now that Daylight Savings Time has come into effect, you might think that the release time for the episode would change across the United States. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has confirmed to us that this isn’t the case. With all that in mind, here is the release time for Chainsaw Man Episode 6 in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The first season of Chainsaw Man has been confirmed to be made up of a total of 12 episodes, which means that once you have watched Episode 6, you will be at the halfway point. There’s no telling just yet where we will be up to when compared to the manga series when this debut season has reached its conclusion, but we’re sure that this won’t be a one-off. No Season 2 announcement has yet been made, but it’s probably just a matter of time before one is given.

The series follows down-on-his-luck youngster Denji, along with his dog-like devil, Pochita. Plagued with paying off his late father’s debts, those who he works for turn on him, unmasking themselves to be devils, before murdering him and leaving him to rot. Fortunately for Denji, a pact he made with Pochita meant that the two would fuse, creating the titular Chainsaw Man.