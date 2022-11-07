When Is Dead to Me Season 3 Coming Out on Netflix?

Dead to Me is making its return for a third and final season on Netflix, with 10 episodes set to debut, wrapping up the comedy drama series. With Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) front-and-center one last time, it promises to be a memorable ride. Here is exactly when you will be able to watch Dead to Me Season 3 on Netflix.

DEAD TO ME (L to R) CHRISTINA APPLEGATE as JEN HARDING and LINDA CARDELLINI as JUDY HALE in DEAD TO ME. Cr. Saeed Adyani / © 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Dead to Me Season 3 will be available on Netflix from Thursday, November 17, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to start watching the episodes will of course depend entirely on where you are. With that in mind, here is the release time for the final installment in various time zones across the U.S. and the U.K.:

00:00 a.m. Pacific Time

01:00 a.m. Mountain Time

02:00 a.m. Central Time

03:00 a.m. Eastern Time

08:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Dead to Me Season 2 ended with Jen’s confession that she did in fact murder Steve. While explaining her reasons to Detective Perez, she quickly realized that she was unable to remember exactly where Steve was buried. Perez felt empathy for Jen, and let her go, but as Season 2 closed, we saw a hiker discover the body. This cliffhanger was coupled with a second: yet another hit and run. Benjamin was drink driving and speeding, and hit both Jen and Judy with his car, before driving off. Judy seemed to recover quickly, but Jen’s condition is left up in the air.

Dead to Me Season 3 plot: What will happen to Jen and Judy?

When we join the women again in Season 3, it seems as though Jen is fine. She may have suffered some bruising, but it doesn’t look like there are any fatal injuries; at least not on the surface. As both women receive some shocking news, they put everything on the line, including their lives, for their friendship.