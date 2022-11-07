Is Sonic Frontiers Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass currently offers more than 400 games and new games are being added to the list every week, some of which enter the subscription service on the day of release. Sonic Frontiers has released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 8 and could possibly be one of those day one releases. Here’s everything you need to know about Sonic Frontiers coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Is Sonic Frontiers Releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

Sonic Frontiers will not be releasing on Xbox Game Pass on November 8.

The subscription service currently offers more than 400 games and new games are certainly being added to the list this week, such as Football Manager 2023 and Return to Monkey Island, but not Sonic Frontiers. Those wanting to play the game on day one will need to purchase the game and will want to choose between the standard edition or the Digital Deluxe edition.

There is a chance that Sonic Frontiers can come to Game Pass at a later date but it will be a slim chance. None of the previous Sonic games for Xbox One (or Xbox Series X|S) have been released on Game Pass at any point.

Other Sega games have been released on the subscription service on day of release, such as Two Point Campus, but the publisher isn’t giving us much hope for Sonic’s new adventure to come to Xbox Game Pass in the future.