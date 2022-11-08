Chainsaw Man Episode 4 English Dub Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The Chainsaw Man anime series continues to impress audiences, and now that the show has started to broadcast with English dub, the numbers of those watching swells. With three episodes to chew over, fans who prefer to watch anime with English dubbing are wondering exactly when Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be available, with English dub, on Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know.

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The local time at which the latest installment drops depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the U.S. and the U.K.:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

As the anime series continues, audiences will follow Denji as he works hard to finally find some intimacy with a member of the opposite sex. It’s not exactly a dream we can imagine having when the world is plagued by devils, and you’re one of the few people who can take them down, but it’s one that is constantly at the forefront of his mind. With such an eccentric team of fellow Devil Hunters, however, it could be some time before that dream is realized.

After a fierce battle with the Bat Devil, Denji and Power become a little closer, despite her double-crossing him so she could get her cat, Meowy, back safely. She moves in with Denji and Aki, much to their bemusement, but at the behest of Makima, who clearly has bigger plans in mind for the team.

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some familiar voices, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power.