The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast list is coming together. The next Spider-Man animated movie from Sony picks off from where the excellent Into the Spider-Verse left off and is due to release in June 2023. The cast already features such familiar Marvel names as Oscar Isaac and Hailee Steinfeld, but who else is confirmed?

Who is in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast?

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast list includes the following actors, as of the time of writing:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man

as Miles Morales/Spider-Man Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

as Jefferson Davis Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales

as Rio Morales Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown/Spider-Punk

as Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown/Spider-Punk Jorma Taccone as The Vulture

as The Vulture Shea Whigham as George Stacy

as George Stacy Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot

The cast features a number of returning characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Steinfeld was more recently seen in the Disney Plus live-action Marvel series Hawkeye as Kate Bishop. Likewise, Oscar Isaac appeared in his own series as Moon Knight. Isaac’s character, Miguel O’Hara, was teased in the Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene.

Daniel Kaluuya (Nope, Get Out) is the most recent addition to the cast, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Kaluuya plays Hobie Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, who was introduced in 2015 by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel during the appropriately-named Spider-Verse saga. Despite his name, he is not a British version of Spider-Man, although he is obsessed with punk rock.

The plot details of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have not yet been revealed, but involves a new group of spider-people being recruited to take on a multiverse-hopping villain. Since the trailer (above), ‘part one’ was dropped from the title, and the third movie is now known as Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens on June 2, 2023.