Indiana Jones TV Series: Release Date Rumors, Cast, and Leaks

It looks like an Indiana Jones TV series is in the works at Lucasfilm to release on Disney Plus. The series will follow the release of the still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 movie in 2023, but what rumors are out there about the show? What is the Indiana Jones TV series release date and who is in the cast?

The Indiana Jones Disney Plus series likely won’t launch until 2024 at the very earliest. The release date for the Indy series is not currently known but the show will not launch in 2023 alongside the new movie. According to Variety, Lucasfilm is just seeking writers for the show at the moment. Consequently, it is likely the release date is a long way off.

Who is in the Indiana Jones show cast?

IMAGE: Lucasfilm

No cast members have currently been announced by Lucasfilm for the Disney Plus series. It depends on the direction the show is going to go. If it focuses on Indiana Jones himself, such as a prequel series similar to The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, then it is unlikely Harrison Ford will star. Alden Ehrenreich played young Harrison Ford in Solo: A Star Wars Story, so Lucasfilm may pip him again for Indiana Jones.

Alternatively, if the show is a spin-off based on other Indiana Jones characters, then the original actors may return. Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood or Ke Huy Quan as Short Round seems the most likely from the original movies, but a spin-off from Indiana Jones 5 is also possible.

What Indiana Jones show leaks and rumors are there?

According to the Variety article, Lucasfilm is looking for writers to create a streaming show and is “exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going” after Indiana Jones 5. The show would launch exclusively on Disney Plus, similar to the Star Wars shows, but there are no solid plans at this time.