Twitter ‘Official’ Checkmark: How To Get and What It Means

The Twitter “Official” checkmark is now popping up all over the special media giant, whether users are on PC, iPhone (iOS), or Android. But how does one get to be Twitter “Official” and what does it mean? Here’s all of the need-to-know info about the curious new tick.

How to get the Twitter “Official” checkmark

To get the Twitter “Official” checkmark, users must have been verified by Twitter.

Twitter verification used to result in a blue checkmark being put next to a verified user’s name. However, this blue checkmark now means that the user is subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Instead of a blue checkmark, verified accounts will now show the “Official” checkmark and label beneath their username.

At the time of writing, applications to be Twitter Verified are currently closed. For the latest up-to-date information, this official Verified FAQ can help.

What does the Twitter “Official” checkmark mean?

The Twitter “Official” checkmark means that the account is either a government account, part of a political organization, a commercial company, a major brand, a media outlet or publisher, or another public figure.

