Yellowstone Season 5: How and Where to Stream

With Yellowstone set to make its return for Season 5 this week, fans are wondering how and where they can stream the latest installment of the hit Western series. Split into two volumes, it looks set to be an explosive batch of new episodes. Here is how and where you’ll be able to stream Yellowstone Season 5.

Where and how can I stream Yellowstone Season 5?

Image: Paramount Network

If you live in the U.S., then you can stream Yellowstone Season 5 via Paramount Network, with new episodes available online the day after their initial broadcast.. You will have to login to access content using your cable TV provider. You can, of course, also watch the show live on television if you have the Paramount Network channel. If you don’t have cable, but live in the U.S. and want to watch, you can use a service such as Sling TV, currently priced at $41 a month with the Comedy Add-On package needed for Yellowstone.

Outside of the U.S., in Canada and the U.K., you can stream the new episodes of Yellowstone on Paramount Plus. If you haven’t yet signed up for the streaming service, there is a seven-day free trial available in the U.K., before costing £6.99 per month. The week-long free trial is also available in Canada, before moving to a price plan of $9.99 CAD per month. In Australia, meanwhile, you can check out the new season via Stan, which costs $10 Australian per month for the Basic plan, after a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Kevin Costner returns in Yellowstone Season 5 as John Dutton. He’s joined by other returning cast members including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley, along with Denim Richards, and Jennifer Landon. Some new faces have also joined the cast, such as Lilli Kay, Kai Caster, and Dawn Olivieri. With the Duttons intent on keeping Yellowstone in their family’s hands, whether that means playing by the rules or breaking the law, Yellowstone Season 5 could be the most intense to-date.