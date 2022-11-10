God of War Ragnarok Cracked Ground: How to Break Through the Cracked Stone

To break through the cracked ground in God of War Ragnarok, you have to jump into it from higher up. You’ll see the first cracked stone near the temple early on, but you’ll find similar floors and walls throughout the nine realms. Fortunately, these are easy to get through. You just have to find the right spot.

How to break through the cracked ground and walls in God of War Ragnarok

To break through the cracked ground and walls in God of War Ragnarok, you need to do the following:

First, try to find an area directly across or above the cracked stone.

Position yourself near the edge and see if the prompt appears.

Press Circle when the button icon comes up.

When you tap the button, Kratos will latch onto the stone with the Blades of Chaos and pull himself toward it. He’ll bust through using the mass of his body, and you’ll be inside.

Cracked floors are harder to get through in God of War Ragnarok than walls because you usually need to be standing in a very particular location to get the prompt to appear. Walls typically just require you to have some distance be standing in front of them.