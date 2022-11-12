my hero academia season 6 episode 8 release date and time on crunchyroll

My Hero Academia continues to impress audiences as Season 6 rolls on. Now, anime fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the next installment of the series. Here is when you can stream My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 8 on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 8 will be released on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The local time at which the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for the eighth episode in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It was revealed earlier this year that My Hero Academia Season 6 will run for two consecutive cours, for a total of 25 episodes. This means that the season will continue to broadcast through the fall and the winter, well into 2023. Whether or not there will be any festive breaks for the holidays remains to be seen.

There hasn’t yet been any official announcements made as to the series’ future beyond Season 6. While a seventh season hasn’t been confirmed, it is unlikely that the brakes would be pulled so abruptly on the show at this point, as it maintains strong popularity and viewership numbers.

Season 6 focuses on the intense battle between the Heroes and the villains, which has led to an all-out war and confrontation on a scale unlike anything we’ve seen in the anime’s past. With so many lives in the mix, it may be impossible for every fan-favorite character to make it out alive.