Dying Light 2 Skullface Safe Code: What Is the Number Combination?

The Dying Light 2 Skullface safe code that is needed for the Gilded Cage side mission within the Blood Ties DLC can be tricky to work out. It’s a puzzle that requires the player to look around for clues, which can be confusing. Thankfully, this guide exists. Here’s the Dying Light 2 Skullface safe code and where it’s found.

What is the Dying Light 2 Skullface safe code?

The Dying Light 2 Skullface safe code is 99-90-2.

To work out the code for themselves, players simply have to check the poster for “999” and the writing on the wall for “02.” Put these numbers together and it makes “99902.” Add the dashes and you get the safe code of “99-90-2.”

If the Skullface safe code doesn’t work, try reloading from an earlier checkpoint. It appears that the safe can glitch out and not open, even when the correct code is used.

What is inside Skullface’s safe in Dying Light 2?

Inside Skullface’s safe in Dying Light 2 is a map. This map is part of the Gilded Cage side mission and is required for players to complete it.

