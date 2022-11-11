Warzone 2 PS Plus: Do I Need PlayStation Plus?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is due to be released next week as the latest free-to-play shooter, but PS4 and PS5 players are likely wondering whether PlayStation Plus is needed to play the game. Here’s everything you need to know about whether a Warzone 2 PS Plus subscription will be necessary.

Do I need PS Plus to play Warzone 2?

PS5 and PS4 players should not need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play Warzone 2.0, although neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have confirmed this.

At the moment, Call of Duty: Warzone does not require PS5 or PS4 players to have an active PS Plus membership. This game will not require PlayStation Plus after it is rebranded and relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera at the end of November. It is assumed that Warzone 2 will use the same basic principles.

PS Plus players will get a bonus for playing Warzone 2.0 though. The Season 01 Combat Pack will include the “Oni Tactical” Operator Skin for Oni, the “Oni Revenger” SMG and “Oni Oracle” Pistol Weapon Blueprints, plus the “Sony Oni” Calling Card, “Welcome Death” Sticker, “Fractal Demon” Emblem, and the “Demon Fang” Charm. This pack can also be used in Modern Warfare 2.