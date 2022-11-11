Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Post Credits Scene Explained

With the latest MCU movie now out, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene is now available to general Marvel fans worldwide. How many Wakanda Forever post-credits scenes are there? What does the main Black Panther 2 end credits scene mean for the MCU? And are the rumors about Doctor Doom getting introduced true?

What does the Wakanda Forever post-credits scene mean?

The post-credits scene follows immediately after the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and sees the introduction of T’Challa’s son, who shares his name.

After Shuri (Letitia Wright) finally allows herself to grieve for her brother T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) walks to her, accompanied by her son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). The boy introduces himself as Toussaint, but Nakia says Shuri is his aunt. Toussaint reveals that his real name is actually Prince T’Challa, named after his father. He is the heir to the throne of Wakanda, which will likely come up again in Black Panther 3 or a future Marvel project.

How many Black Panther 2 end credits scenes are there?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has a single mid-credits scene that follows the title of the movie. It is the one above, featuring the introduction of Prince T’Challa. There is no scene at the end of the credits, save for the words “Black Panther will return.”

Prior to the movie’s release, various leakers claimed that a final credits scene in Black Panther 2 would reveal Fantastic Four arch-enemy Doctor Doom, making his MCU debut. It was claimed that this scene would confirm that Victor Von Doom was the one who financed the team of scientists seeking to find vibranium on the ocean floor. The final movie suggests that it is the US government backing the scientists.

If Doctor Doom was to make his debut in the MCU, it will likely be in the Fantastic Four movie itself.