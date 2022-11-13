Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Release Date: When Will Shoot the Ship Playlist Return?

The release date for Shipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is December 14. This is when the Season 1 Reloaded update is scheduled to hit the game, and the fan-favorite map will release alongside other new content and the Shoot the Ship playlist.
Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Map FAQ
Here’s all the answers about Modern Warfare 2’s Shipment map?
Shipment is coming to MW2 on December 14 when the Season 1 Reloaded update releases.
IInfinity Ward hasn’t given a specific date for the return of the Shoot the Ship playlist. However, we bet the devs will add it to the game on the same day or shortly after Shipment releases. Shoothouse will already be added to the game at that point, so a quick playlist update should be all it takes after that.
The concept art that Infinity Ward has shown off for the MW2 version of Shipment doesn’t look much different than the version we saw in MW 2019.
The official description is:
“Set on a cargo ship taking on water in a storm-ridden part of the Atlantic Ocean, a new Shipment is ready to bring back the chaos that only an ultra-compact map can provide. Thinking about working around and off the map’s boundaries, which was possible in previous versions? You might find yourself all at sea…”
So, there may be an added hazard of falling into the water if you go too close to the level boundary.