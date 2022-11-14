God of War Ragnarok Frost Phantom: How to do Damage to the Boss

To beat the Frost Phantom in God of War Ragnarok, you have to fill its Stun meter before you can do damage to it and then destroy the purple pillars. As a result, the fight can be a bit annoying when you first encounter the Frost Phantom in Midgard. However, it’s an extremely easy boss once you understand the mechanics behind it.

How to beat the Frost Phantom in God of War Ragnarok

You’ll notice you can’t do any damage to the monster when the fight begins. So instead, to kill the Frost Phantom in God of War Ragnarok, you have to:

Fill the Frost Phantom’s stun bar.

Wait for it to disappear.

Look for the purple pillars to light up.

Destroy the pillars by hitting them.

Repeat until both health bars are depleted.

Run up to the phantom and hit R3

The fight with the Frost Phantom is made up of two repeating phases that we’ll go a bit more in-depth about below.

Frost Phantom Phase 1

When the fight starts, keep your distance as much as possible and attack. Have Freya shoot her Sigil Arrows and stay out of range of the Frost Phantom’s attacks.

Your goal here is to fill the stun bar. Fortunately, if you keep an eye out, the phantom will start pulsing before its big slam attack. If you can hit it while it’s doing this, it’ll cause massive stun damage and daze the monster. Then you can run up and launch some Runic Attacks or heavy combos.

When you finally fill up the stun meter, the phantom will disappear.

Frost Phantom Phase 2

In the second phase of the fight, you just need to destroy the purple pillars. When they light up, damage them by any means you choose. It typically takes around three ranged hits with the Leviathan Axe to take one down.

When you break a pillar, you’ll notice that it drains half of the Frost Phantom’s health. Once all the pillars are down, you can go in for the kill. Get close to the dazed and weakened Frost Phantom and hit R3. Kratos will straight up crush the monster between his hands, and you’ll get some loot.

Fighting Phantoms in God of War Ragnarok Late-Game

Unfortunately, when you have to fight your first phantom in God of War Ragnarok, you don’t have the weapon they’re weakest against. However, once you get the Draupnir Spear, phantoms are ridiculously easy.

You can plant spears into them from a distance, and when they charge up for their big move, you can detonate them for an instant stun.