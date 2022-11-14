Elite Season 6 on Netflix: Release Date and Time, Cast, Plot

Critically-acclaimed Spanish series Elite will return to Netflix for Season 6 this month (November 2022), and fans are excited to see what the teen drama has in-store. With a shocking conclusion to the show’s fifth season, there is a lot to unpack when the series returns. But when is Elite Season 6 released? Here’s when you can watch the new batch of episodes on Netflix.
What is the Elite Season 6 release date?
Elite Season 6 will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022. The new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from 12:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 a.m. ET, and 8:00 a.m. GMT respectively. All eight episodes of the new season are expected to launch at the same time, so fans will be able to binge through and find out what happens at Las Encinas in this new school year.
Who is in the cast of Elite Season 6?
- Carla Díaz as Ari
- Martina Cariddi as Mencía
- Manu Rios as Patrick
- Valentina Zenere as Isadora
- André Lamoglia as Iván
- Carloto Cotta as Cruz
- Adam Nourou as Bilal
- Álvaro de Juana as Dídac
- Carmen Arrufat as Sara
- Ana Bokesa as Rocío
- Alex Pastrana as Raúl
- Ander Puig as Nico
- Luz Cipriota as Roberta
- Guillermo Campra as Hugo
- Ignacio Carrascal as Javier
- Marc Bonnin as Álex
Fan-favorite original Elite cast members Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós have all left the series, and won’t be appearing in Season 6. Some familiar faces are back, however, and will be joined by six brand new stars, including Ander Puig as the first trans main cast member.
What will happen in Elite Season 6? What is the plot?
While no major details have been revealed, Elite Season 6 will deal with the fallout of Samuel’s death, after he was attacked by Benjamín at the end of Season 5. There will also be the recurring themes of systemic classroom abuses, including racism, sexism, LGBTQIA-phobia, and more. Las Encinas may be seen as a place of prestige, but what goes on between its walls, and the lack of action by those who could address the issues, means that the students will have to tackle them head-on by themselves.
You can check out the Season 6 trailer for more clues as to what to expect below: