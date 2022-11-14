Elite Season 6 on Netflix: Release Date and Time, Cast, Plot

Critically-acclaimed Spanish series Elite will return to Netflix for Season 6 this month (November 2022), and fans are excited to see what the teen drama has in-store. With a shocking conclusion to the show’s fifth season, there is a lot to unpack when the series returns. But when is Elite Season 6 released? Here’s when you can watch the new batch of episodes on Netflix.

ÉLITE (L to R) MARTINA CARIDDI as MENCÍA, CARMEN ARRUFAT as SARA in episode 03 of ÉLITE. Cr. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2022

Elite Season 6 will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022. The new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix from 12:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 a.m. ET, and 8:00 a.m. GMT respectively. All eight episodes of the new season are expected to launch at the same time, so fans will be able to binge through and find out what happens at Las Encinas in this new school year.

Who is in the cast of Elite Season 6?

ÉLITE (L to R) ÁLVARO DE JUANA as DÍDAC in episode 08 of ÉLITE. Cr. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2022

Carla Díaz as Ari

Martina Cariddi as Mencía

Manu Rios as Patrick

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Carloto Cotta as Cruz

Adam Nourou as Bilal

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Ander Puig as Nico

Luz Cipriota as Roberta

Guillermo Campra as Hugo

Ignacio Carrascal as Javier

Marc Bonnin as Álex

Fan-favorite original Elite cast members Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós have all left the series, and won’t be appearing in Season 6. Some familiar faces are back, however, and will be joined by six brand new stars, including Ander Puig as the first trans main cast member.

What will happen in Elite Season 6? What is the plot?

ÉLITE (L to R) MANU RÍOS as PATRICK, ANDRÉ LAMOGLIA as IVÁN in episode 01 of ÉLITE. Cr. MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX © 2022

While no major details have been revealed, Elite Season 6 will deal with the fallout of Samuel’s death, after he was attacked by Benjamín at the end of Season 5. There will also be the recurring themes of systemic classroom abuses, including racism, sexism, LGBTQIA-phobia, and more. Las Encinas may be seen as a place of prestige, but what goes on between its walls, and the lack of action by those who could address the issues, means that the students will have to tackle them head-on by themselves.

You can check out the Season 6 trailer for more clues as to what to expect below: