chainsaw man episode 7 release date and time on crunchyroll

With Chainsaw Man continuing its first season run, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the next installment of the popular anime series. Based on the manga of the same name, the show has been entertaining viewers for six weeks now. Here is when you will be able to watch Chainsaw Man Episode 7 on Crunchyroll.

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the episode depends entirely on where you are in the world. Now that Daylight Savings Time has come into effect, you might think that the release time for the episode would change across the United States. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has confirmed to us that this isn’t the case. With all that in mind, here is the release time for Chainsaw Man Episode 7 in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Crunchyroll confirmed that Chainsaw Man Season 1 will be made up of 12 episodes in total. There’s no telling just yet where the show will be up to when compared to the manga series once we’ve reached the Season 1 conclusion, but it feels pretty obvious that this series still has plenty left in the tank. While no Season 2 announcement has yet been made, the future is looking bright for the series.

Down-on-his-luck youngster Denji is the focal point of the show. Working with his dog-like devil companion, Pochita, he was trying to pay off debts left to him following the death of his father. Murdered by those he was serving, who turned out to be devils themselves, his body fused with Pochita’s, allowing him to turn his limbs into chainsaws at will. Now, he works as part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters, but there’s more to that group than first appears.