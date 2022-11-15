When Does Disenchanted Come Out? Release Date and Time on Disney Plus

The highly-anticipated sequel to fan-favorite Disney movie Enchanted is soon set to release. Disenchanted will debut on streaming platform Disney Plus, and audiences will now be able to check out the film earlier than they first anticipated. Though it was originally going to drop across Thanksgiving weekend, it’s been bumped up on Disney’s release schedule. Here’s when you will be able to stream Disenchanted on Disney Plus.

(L-R): Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen, Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, Jayma Mays as Ruby in Disney’s live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jonathan Hession. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disenchanted will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to start streaming the movie depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for the film in various time zones:

00:00 a.m. PT

01:00 a.m. MT

02:00 a.m. CST

03:00 a.m. ET

08:00 a.m. GMT

You will need a Disney Plus subscription to watch Disenchanted. Unfortunately, there are no free trials currently available for the service, even for those who haven’t signed up before. The Disney Plus monthly plan will set you back $7.99 per month, or you can pay for year up front, for $79.99.

Disenchanted catches up with Giselle (Amy Adams) over a decade after her happily ever after. Moving from Manhattan to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville, with husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), she begins to question her own happiness. In the process, she inadvertently turns the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, putting her family’s future in jeopardy.

An all-star cast comes together for Disenchanted, including Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. The movie is directed by Adam Shankman, and features original songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.