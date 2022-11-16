God of War Ragnarok: Where to Get Smoldering Embers

You can get Smoldering Embers in Museplheim in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll find them by completing the trials located throughout the realm. These crafting resources are needed to upgrade multiple pieces of gear to their max level, so you’ll want to find their location as soon as you can.

How to get Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Before you can find the Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll need to accomplish three goals:

Get the Draupnir Spear

Find both halves of the Muspelheim Seed First half: Legendary Chest at Modvitnir’s Rig in Svartalfheim. Second half: Complete “Forging Destiny” and head to Dragon Beach

Complete the first six challenges Weapon Mastery Flawless Ring Out Feed the Rift Population Control King of the Hill



Once you pass the first six challenges in Muspelheim, you’ll unlock an even harder group called Final Challenges. By completing these, you’ll get Smoldering Embers.

The number of embers you get depends on which rating you receive:

Bronze: 20

Silver: 35

Gold: 50

Fortunately, upgrading your gear doesn’t take a ton of embers in God of War Ragnarok. So, even though the Final Challenges are demanding, you won’t have to struggle too long to get what you need to get those weapons, attachments, and armor maxed out.