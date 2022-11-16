Is Warzone 2.0 a Separate Download on PC and Consoles?

Warzone 2.0 is a separate download on some platforms but not on others. Activision has been criticized about the Call of Duty download process in the past. Fortunately, it’s a bit less confusing for most people this time.

Is Warzone 2.0 a separate download on Steam and Battle.net?

Strangely, Warzone 2.0 is not a separate download on Steam. Instead, it’s treated like a DLC. So, those playing on that platform will find that it will automatically download with the rest of the Season 1 update. Of course, this is a bit frustrating for those who aren’t planning on playing Warzone.

On Battle.net, the two games are found under the same listing as well. Since that application’s UI is generally worse than Steam’s, it’s even more confusing to see what’s installed and what’s not.

Is it a separate download on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S?

In contrast, Warzone 2.0 is a separate download on console. As a result, players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S can install Warzone separately from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the two games appear as separate applications.

It’s unfortunate that PC doesn’t treat the download the same way. Many MW2 players aren’t interested in Warzone and vice-versa. Unfortunately, only console players get a clear-cut division between the two.