Can’t Download Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net or Slow Download Speeds Fix

If you’re experiencing slow downloads for Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net, it’s not your fault. Blizzard has suspended downloads on Battle.net temporarily due to an issue. Fortunately, other platforms, including Steam, are unaffected.

#Bnet digital downloads are currently unavailable. We hope to have them up and running soon. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 16, 2022

Many players are experiencing issues downloading Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on Battle.net. Blizzard Customer Support announced that digital downloads are offline on the service because of an undisclosed issue on Twitter.

There’s no ETA as to when the downloads will be available again. So, if you didn’t grab Warzone 2.0 earlier today, you’re stuck waiting for the issue to be resolved.

At least there’s some good news. If you’re having issues downloading on Battle.net, it’s almost certainly not your connection at this time. However, if you want to make sure that’s not the case, you can run through the standard Modern Warfare 2 troubleshooting list:

Restart Battle.net

Restart your computer

Restart your modem and router

Additionally, some users are reporting that using a VPN to connect to Blizzard servers outside of the US allowed them to download updates off Battle.net. However, we haven’t been able to confirm whether that tactic works or not, so your mileage may vary.

The issue with Battle.net is frustrating, but it’s not that bad as far as Call of Duty launches go. At least you can launch the game if you manage to get it downloaded.