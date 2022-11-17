Is Warzone 2 an Update or a New Game?

Warzone 2.0 is a new game, not an update. It features a new map and the DMZ game mode and is being developed independently from the original Warzone. However, a few things about the release are confusing and have people wondering what’s going on with the series.

Warzone 2.0 is a brand-new game. Confusingly, the original Warzone will continue to receive separate updates as well. No content (including cosmetics) carries over either. So, you’re stuck back at square one when it comes to progression.

At best, Activision’s reasoning for making Warzone 2 a separate game is shaky. In a statement to The Washington Post, At the studio said:

“In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art experience, ‘Warzone 2.0’ will feature new ‘Modern Warfare 2’ content and systems with brand new progression and inventories.”

Unfortunately, that means if you want to continue dropping into the original game in addition to Warzone 2, you’ll have to install both of them. That’s quite a bit of hard drive space, especially for console players.

So, Activision considers Warzone 2.0 to be a clean break instead of an update. So, get ready for that to be its focus for the foreseeable future.