The Recruit on Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot

CIA thriller The Recruit is set to hit Netflix before the end of the year, starring Noah Centineo. He takes on the role of a young CIA lawyer whose life is thrown into disarray just one week into the job. Now, following the release of a trailer, subscribers can’t wait to watch the series. So, when will The Recruit be available to watch, who else is in the cast, and what is the show about?

When is The Recruit starring Noah Centineo released on Netflix?

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens, Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner in episode 101 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The Recruit will be released on Friday, December 16, 2022. Exclusive to Netflix, the series is made up of eight hour-long episodes, all of which are expected to be available from launch. Doug Liman serves as director for episodes 1-2, with Alex Kalymnios directing 3-4, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. in the director’s chair for 5-6, and Julian Holmes directing episodes 7-8.

The Recruit on Netflix cast

The Recruit. Laura Haddock as Max Meladze in episode 104 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Aarti Mann as Violet

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Colton Dunn as Lester

Fivel Stewart as Hannah

Byron Mann as Xander

Angel Parker as Dawn

Linus Roache as Senator Smoot

Kaylah Zander as Amelia

While Noah Centineo will be the main pull for a lot of people watching The Recruit, he isn’t the only big name involved. Guardians of the Galaxy star, Laura Haddock, is also a member of the cast, alongside Aarti Mann, who you may recognize from Heroes, or The Big Bang Theory.

What is The Recruit on Netflix about? What’s the plot?

The Recruit. Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in episode 105 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Owen Hendricks (Centineo) is a fresh, young CIA lawyer, who discovers a threatening letter during his first week on the job from former asset, Max Meladze (Haddock). She has plans to expose the agency, unless they can help exonerate her from a serious crime. It doesn’t take long for Owen to become entangled in the drama of this absurd new world, as firmly-entrenched hierarchy and power politics play into proceedings. Putting his assignment first, Owen will travel the world in the hopes of instantly making his mark on the CIA.

You can watch the trailer for the series below: