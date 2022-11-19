spy x family part 2 episode 9 release date and time on crunchyroll

SPY x FAMILY continues to impress audiences, and now fans want to know when they can watch Part 2, Episode 9. The anime series, based on the manga of the same name, returned for its second cour in October 2022. Now, we’re coming up to the ninth installment of Part 2, but when exactly will it be available to stream on Crunchyroll?

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to stream the new episode will depend entirely on where you are in the world. Crunchyroll has confirmed to us that the recent changes in time due to Daylight Savings won’t be playing a factor in when the show drops. With that in mind, here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Time

10:30 a.m. Central Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

There will be a total of 13 episodes in SPY x FAMILY Part 2, which means that the series will wrap up this cour right before Christmas Day. No breaks have been announced, there may be a surprise one sprung upon fans over the holidays, so it also wouldn’t be too surprising to see the final episode, or episodes, come to screens in 2023.

The anime tells the story of Agent Twilight, who puts together a family, including a fake wife, and fake adopted daughter, so he can infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t realize, though, is that his new lover is a highly-trained assassin, and his daughter is a young psychic. Each need a cover family, and with their precognitive dog, Bond, now a member of the clan, they have all the tools they need for success.