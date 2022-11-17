Scream 6: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot Leaks and Rumors

The Scream 6 release date is fast approaching and there is still a lot for fans to learn about the eagerly awaited horror movie. The title isn’t actually known yet but is there leaks that suggest what it may be? When can fans expect to watch the first Scream 6 trailer? Who is in the Scream 6 cast? Here’s everything known right now.

Scream 6 will release in theaters in the U.S. on March 10, 2023. It will likely release for streaming on Paramount Plus but only at a later date.

When will the Scream 6 trailer launch?

The first Scream 6 trailer will likely launch before the end of December, along with confirmation of the movie’s title. The rumor is that the trailer will launch on December 6, alongside the People’s Choice awards. Aside from being the 6th, the official Scream Twitter suggested there would be “something to cry about” at the show. Leakers have reportedly seen rough cuts of the trailer, so it must drop fairly soon.

Who is in the Scream 6 cast?

IMAGE: Paramount Pictures

The confirmed Scream 6 cast includes:

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Dermot Mulroney as Williams

Henry Czerny

Samara Weaving

Tony Revolori

Jack Champion

Devyn Nekoda

Liana Liberato

Josh Segarra

Roger L. Jackson as Ghostface (voice)

Sadly, the biggest omission in the cast is Scream series star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Sidney has been the lead character since the first Scream in 1997 but Campbell confirmed to Deadline that she would not be in the new movie. According to Campbell, this is due to the studio not offering her enough to do the movie. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she says.

Scream 6 plot details and leaks

According to leaker ViewerAnon (who is also a fan of the series), Scream 6 is officially titled ‘Scream VI’ and not ‘Scream!!’ as originally leaked.

But there was a kicker. While previous sources swore the title was SCREAM!!, the new source had been adament it was in fact SCREAM VI. And the title card on the trailer I viewed? *SCREAM VI* — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) November 17, 2022

Reportedly, Scream 6 will not take place in Woodsboro and instead will see the survivors of Scream 2022 move to New York. Their attempts to start a new chapter of their lives, of course, get interrupted by a new Ghostface killer and another streak of murders.

Scream VI arrives in theaters in March 2023.