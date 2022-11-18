Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Change Gender and Pronouns After Starting the Game?

You can’t change your gender after starting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After making a selection at the “Choose a look for yourself” screen, you’ve locked in your character’s gender. So, even though you can change your character to look masculine or feminine at any point in the game, they’ll be stuck with the same pronouns forever.

Can I change my Character’s pronouns after starting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don’t tell you that it locks in your character’s gender at the “Choose a look for yourself” screen.

Here’s what NPCs will refer to you based on your selection there:

Masculine Character: he/him/his

Feminine Character: she/her/her’s

There are also some parts of the game where you’ll be referred to with gendered language based on this decision. (For example: “Little Lord/Little Lady.”)

While you can change your look at any point in the game to look masculine or feminine, there’s no way to modify your pronouns. It seems strange that Game Freak removed stopped locking the cosmetics to gender but didn’t include an option to choose whether to be called he, she, or they.

Hopefully, the devs will add the option in a post-launch update. However, the game has a lot of issues, so we don’t expect it to be a priority.