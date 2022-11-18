Pokemon Scarlet and Violet West or East?: Where to Go After Mesagoza

When the Treasure Hunt begins, you’ll have to choose whether to go east or west in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Your choice will majorly impact how the game plays out for you. One will likely be easier than the other for you, but both inevitably lead to the same place.

Should I go east or west when leaving Mesagoza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The choice of leaving Mesagoza through the east or west gate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a big one. You’ll run into different pokemon, gym leaders, Team Star hideouts, and titans, which will influence your playthrough considerably. We’ll look at the differences between them below:

East Path

First Gym: Plant Type

First Titan: Rock Type

First Hideout: Fire Type

The eastern path is probably the hardest of the two. No matter which starter you pick, you’ll only have a type advantage over one of the three badge activities in the area.

There is also a twisting series of canyons directly outside the east gate that can be tough to navigate. However, it seems like there are more items and a bit better Pokemon variety if you head this way.

West Path

First Gym: Bug Type

First Titan: Flying Type

First Hideout: Dark Type

Suppose you pick the west path in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In that case, things are a bit easier, especially for those who pick Fuecoco. Sprigatito users, on the other hand, will find things rough as it is weak to both Bug and Flying Type pokemon.

The terrain is smoother through the west gate. However, in exchange for a quicker journey, you’ll find slightly fewer items and Pokemon variety.