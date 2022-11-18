Pokemon Scarlet and Violet West or East after Mesagoza

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet West or East?: Where to Go After Mesagoza

By Jason Faulkner

When the Treasure Hunt begins, you’ll have to choose whether to go east or west in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Your choice will majorly impact how the game plays out for you. One will likely be easier than the other for you, but both inevitably lead to the same place.

Should I go east or west when leaving Mesagoza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The choice of leaving Mesagoza through the east or west gate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a big one. You’ll run into different pokemon, gym leaders, Team Star hideouts, and titans, which will influence your playthrough considerably. We’ll look at the differences between them below:

East Path

  • First Gym: Plant Type
  • First Titan: Rock Type
  • First Hideout: Fire Type

The eastern path is probably the hardest of the two. No matter which starter you pick, you’ll only have a type advantage over one of the three badge activities in the area.

There is also a twisting series of canyons directly outside the east gate that can be tough to navigate. However, it seems like there are more items and a bit better Pokemon variety if you head this way.

West Path

  • First Gym: Bug Type
  • First Titan: Flying Type
  • First Hideout: Dark Type

Suppose you pick the west path in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In that case, things are a bit easier, especially for those who pick Fuecoco. Sprigatito users, on the other hand, will find things rough as it is weak to both Bug and Flying Type pokemon.

The terrain is smoother through the west gate. However, in exchange for a quicker journey, you’ll find slightly fewer items and Pokemon variety.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides