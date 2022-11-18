Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Best Starter Pick: Which Should I Choose?

It doesn’t matter which starter you choose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Because the game is open-world, you have access to a ton of pokemon at the very start of your journey including some fan-favorites. However, we’ll go over the merits of picking Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly below.

What’s the best starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

All three starters end up getting pretty powerful evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so there’s no reason to choose one over the other. Instead, you should pick the one that looks to coolest (or cutest) to you and take note of their second evolution’s dual-type and think about how it’ll fit into your team.

Here are each starter’s evolutions and their types:

Sprigatito (Grass) -> Floragato (Grass) -> Meowscarada (Grass/Dark)

Fuecoco (Fire) -> Crocalor (Fire) -> Skeledirge (Fire/Ghost)

Quaxly (Water) -> Quaxwell (Water) -> Quaquaval (Water/Fighting)

One thing to note is that, like many games in the series, there’s not a wide selection of Fire Type pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In fact, there are only 27 in the whole Paldean Pokedex. This makes Fuecoco an attractive choice since there’s almost double the selection of Water and Grass Types.

Other than that, starter pokemon don’t factor into difficulty as much as they have in past entries. There’s a decent mix of wild pokemon right at the start of the game, so you can compensate for any type weaknesses fairly early.