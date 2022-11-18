Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pichu and Pikachu Locations

There are two ways to get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can either evolve it from a Pichu or catch it outright. Fortunately, the locations to do both are available early in the game. So, you can get this mascot in your party even before arriving in Mesagoza.

Where to find Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Catch a Pichu and evolve it

Head to a location Pikachu spawns and catch it

Fortunately, this fan favorite pokemon isn’t a version exclusive, so players of both games can add one to their team. Despite the Pokedex saying they’re “rarely seen,” you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them.

Scarlet and Violet Pichu locations

You can find Pichu in two locations:

Around Los Platos

South Province (Area Two)

You can evolve Pichu by getting high friendship and leveling up.

Scarlet and Violet Pikachu locations

Pikachu can be found in four locations:

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

East Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Three)

As usual, it evolves into Raichu if you use a Thunder Stone on it. Fortunately, these can be found as a sparkly pickup on the ground at random, so you won’t have to worry about finding a place to buy them.