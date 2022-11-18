Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pichu and Pikachu Locations

By Jason Faulkner

There are two ways to get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can either evolve it from a Pichu or catch it outright. Fortunately, the locations to do both are available early in the game. So, you can get this mascot in your party even before arriving in Mesagoza.

Where to find Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to get Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

  • Catch a Pichu and evolve it
  • Head to a location Pikachu spawns and catch it

Fortunately, this fan favorite pokemon isn’t a version exclusive, so players of both games can add one to their team. Despite the Pokedex saying they’re “rarely seen,” you shouldn’t have any trouble finding them.

Scarlet and Violet Pichu locations

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pichu Locations Map

You can find Pichu in two locations:

  • Around Los Platos
  • South Province (Area Two)

You can evolve Pichu by getting high friendship and leveling up.

Scarlet and Violet Pikachu locations

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pikachu Locations Map

Pikachu can be found in four locations:

  • South Province (Area Two)
  • South Province (Area Four)
  • East Province (Area One)
  • West Province (Area Three)

As usual, it evolves into Raichu if you use a Thunder Stone on it. Fortunately, these can be found as a sparkly pickup on the ground at random, so you won’t have to worry about finding a place to buy them.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

