Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Can You Catch Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur?

You’re out of luck if you want to catch Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We know that Squirtle and Bulbasaur aren’t in the game’s files at all. Charmander is a different story, but it won’t be available via normal means.

How to get Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, Squirtle and Bulbasaur aren’t available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We wouldn’t be surprised if they show up as DLC as they did in Sword and Shield. However, Nintendo has yet to make any official announcements concerning their future appearance.

For now, the only first-gen starter that we know will be in Scarlet and Violet is Charmander. Nintendo announced that an Unrivaled Charizard will be part of the Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles that appear post-launch. It’ll be available during the following times:

First Round:

Starts: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 4:00 p.m. PST

Ends: Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:59 p.m. PST

Second Round:

Starts: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 4:00 p.m. PST

Ends: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 3:59 p.m. PST

If you participate in the Black Crystal Tera Raid battle during the above times, you’ll get a chance to catch Charizard. Then, you can use it for breeding Charmanders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to your heart’s content.

Unfortunately, if you miss out on the raids, we don’t know if they will repeat. But, hopefully, enough people will participate that Charmander becomes a common trade.