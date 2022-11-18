Is Indiana Jones on Disney Plus?

Are there any Indiana Jones Disney Plus releases? Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels are some of the best adventure movies ever. With Indiana Jones 5 and a possible TV series on the way, surely the original four movies are on Disney Plus? The Star Wars movies are and Disney owns the Indiana Jones franchise, so where are they?

Are the Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus?

The Indiana Jones movies and Young Indiana Jones Chronicles TV series are not currently on Disney Plus, but this may change closer to the release of Indiana Jones 5 in 2023. Indiana Jones 5 and any further TV shows will definitely get a Disney Plus release, however.

IMAGE: Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, owns the Indiana Jones franchise. Any releases from this point forward will be created and owned by Disney. However, unlike Star Wars, Disney/Lucasfilm does not own the distribution rights to previous projects. Paramount owns the rights to the distribution and streaming of all past Indiana Jones movies and even Young Indiana Jones. That includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and even the more recent (and divisive) Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

However, there is hope that Paramount may make a deal with Disney to put the classic Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus. For a time, Paramount Plus hosted all of the movies and even the TV series, but they were all quietly removed around December 2021. No reason was given regarding their removal. With any luck, this will turn out to be because Disney made some sort of deal with Paramount to get Indy’s adventures on Disney Plus in advance of Indiana Jones 5. There is no way to tell until Disney or Paramount announces something, however.

The still-untitled Indiana Jones 5 releases on June 30, 2023.