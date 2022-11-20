Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

As the first Gundam series in seven years, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury had a lot to prove. Thankfully, it’s managed to impress audiences since its debut. Now, fans want to know exactly when they’ll be able to watch Episode 8 of the show, on streaming platform Crunchyroll. Here’s what we know.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 8 will be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The show took a short, week-long break before dropping the seventh installment, but it looks as though we are now roaring on. The local time at which you’ll be able to watch the latest episode, depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 8 in various time zones:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Time

4:30 a.m. Central Time

5:30 a.m. Eastern Time

10:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It was confirmed earlier this year that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will run for two cours, though they will be non-consecutive. The second cour will broadcast from April 2023, and while exact dates haven’t yet been announced for its return, we know that the entire series will be comprised of 25 episodes.

Suletta Mercury serves as the protagonist of the series. She is the first female lead in a Gunda series, and pilots the main Gunda of the show, Aerial. While dealing with the ramifications of a world that seems to be completely corrupted, and facing new challenges due to the emergence of unique technologies, she breaks new ground. Hopefully, the popularity she has seen in this series will push creatives to give more women leads a chance.