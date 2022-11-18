silk spider-man tv series spider society cindy moon prime
Silk Spider-Man TV Series: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot Leaks

There’s a Spider-Man TV series on the way called Silk: Spider Society and it has a lot of talent behind it. A Walking Dead showrunner along with the directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should mean a fun time. Here’s everything that’s known about the Silk TV series release date, cast, and plot, along with how to watch Silk: Spider Society.

What is the Silk TV series release date?

At the current time, Silk: Spider Society does not have a release date, so fans shouldn’t expect to see the series until 2024 at the earliest. There is no word whether it will arrive before the next Spider-Man movie.

How to watch the Silk Spider-Man TV series

Silk: Spider Society will air on MGM+/Epix in the U.S. and then roll out globally on Amazon Prime Video. Despite the connection to Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will not launch on Disney Plus.

Who is in the Silk TV series cast?

Tiffany Espensen played Cindy Moon in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War so it is possible she could reprise the role. It is more likely that Sony will choose to start with a clean slate, though, especially if there is no direct MCU connection. Otherwise, nothing is announced about Silk’s cast.

All Silk: Spider Society plot rumors and leaks

Showrunner Angela Kang, who ran the final few seasons of The Walking Dead, describes Silk as a “diverse, character-forward, watercooler show.” Beyond that, there are no firm details about the plot for Silk, nor about whether it will have any connection to the MCU and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. It seems likely it won’t, as the MCU Cindy Moon (Tiffany Espensen) actually survived the Blip and is now much older than Peter Parker.

In the comics, Silk/Cindy Moon is a Korean-American woman who was bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker. After becoming Silk, she played an important part in Marvel’s Spider-Verse comics saga, where she joined up with multiple alternate-universe Peter Parkers and even Spider-Gwen. The titular Spider Society is likely a variation of the Order of the Web, a group of Spider-people led by Madame Web — who is getting a movie in 2024, so Silk could directly spin-off from that. Fans will have to wait and see for now, however.

