Descendants Sequel The Pocketwatch on Disney Plus: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot, and More

Descendants has proved an immensely popular franchise for Disney. Now, the Mouse House is working on a sequel packed full of original music, as well as a few classics, called The Pocketwatch. What is the upcoming movie about, when will it be streaming on Disney Plus, and who is in the cast? Here’s everything we know so far about The Pocketwatch…

When will The Pocketwatch come out?

There is no official release date set for The Pocketwatch on Disney Plus. However, if we look back at when Descendants 3 went into production, in February 2018, and then its release date of August 2019, we can make some guesses as to when The Pocketwatch will be delivered. The movie was announced in May of this year, and production started shortly after. Keeping all of that in mind, we will likely be looking at a late 2023 release, or potentially even early 2024.

Who is in the cast of The Pocketwatch?

Image: Disney/ABC

Brandy as Cinderella

Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts

Kylie Cantrall as Red

Dara Reneé as Ulyana

China Anne McClain as Uma

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Malia Baker as Chloe

Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts

Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella

Joshua Colley as Hook

Brandy is making a shock return to the role of Cinderella, after playing her in the 1997 film which was co-produced by Whitney Houston. She is joined by fellow singer Rita Ora, who will be stepping into the shoes of the mischievous Queen of Hearts. Their children, Chloe and Red respectively, will be played by Malia Baker, and Kylie Cantrall. China Anne McClain takes on the role of Ursula’s daughter, Uma.

Another star reprising a former role is Melanie Paxson, who will play the Fairy Godmother once again, after starring in the previous Descendants movies. Dara Reneé is Uma’s younger sister, Ulyana, who has a crew of lackeys including Joshua Colley’s Hook. Rounding out the cast so far are Ruby Rose Turner and Morgan Dudley, who will play the young versions of the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella, respectively.

What will happen in The Pocketwatch?

Image: Disney/ABC

Disney has revealed that audiences will be revisiting both Auradon and the Isle of the Lost in The Pocketwatch. Additionally, the movie will sweep them away to the now-hostile and unincorporated territory of Wonderland. An unexpected meeting of the minds between Chloe and Red takes place, when the two cross paths in Auradon. With chaos breaking out, they must work together and travel back in time using a pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son to put an end to the madness.