Chainsaw Man Episode 6 English Dub Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Those who prefer to watch their anime favorites with an English dub were left pleased earlier this year, when Crunchyroll started streaming Chainsaw Man with dubbing, just a few weeks after the original broadcast. Now five episodes in, fans want to know exactly when Episode 6 will be released on the streaming platform.

Image: ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The local time at which the latest installment drops depends entirely on where you are in the world. Thankfully, the time at which the episode goes live on Crunchyroll has not changed. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Mountain Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The Chainsaw Man English dub cast includes some familiar voices, including Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power.

Denji’s story is kicked into high gear in Chainsaw Man Episode 6. With the Gun Devil proving to be a problem for the Public Safety Devil Hunters, and wider population, it’s up to his group of mismatched oddballs to bring some sanity back to the local area. Of course, that’s a little easier said than done, and they realize that they must face off against perhaps their toughest threat yet.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 is confirmed to be made up of 12 episodes. With the manga source material still ongoing at over 100 issues, however, it is unlikely that this popular addition to Crunchyroll’s catalog is going to go anywhere soon.