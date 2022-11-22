1899 netflix theories and ending explained

If there’s one thing Netflix knows how to do well, it’s deliver a mystery-packed thriller. This German epic period sci-fi series has everybody talking, with many hoping to figure out exactly what is going on. We are, of course, talking about 1899. There are so many theories floating around, that it can be hard to keep up. Here, we take a look at the best, along with the show’s final episode ending, and try to make sense of it all. There will be spoilers, so tread with caution.

1899 ending explained

At the end of 1899 Maura (Emily Beecham) escapes the simulation and finds herself in a space station. There, she sees the Kerberos’ other passengers plugged into machines, confirming that their deaths aboard the vessel weren’t… well, death. In the station, she discovers a screen that tells her the current year is 2099, and that she has been a part of “Project Prometheus.” We then watch as her brother delivers the message “welcome to reality,” confirming his knowledge that she has escaped.

1899 theories explained

A leading theory following the dramatic conclusion to 1899, is that Maura has escaped one simulation, only to find herself in another. The space station, while looking like the “reality” promised by her brother, could be entirely simulated. Some believe that if a second season comes to Netflix, most of the next installment will focus on Maura’s journey through this supposed simulated space station. Others believe that she has broken free of her captor’s clutches. However, being onboard a space station without any obvious means of escape will mean she has limited options.

As for the reasons that this group is aboard Project Prometheus, one theory suggests that they are some of the final human survivors following an apocalyptic event on Earth. If this is the case, it may be revealed that the scientists onboard the space station, including Maura’s brother, initially started working on new ways to ensure the future of mankind, before the thrill of playing God caught up with them.

Finally, viewers who have likely played through the Assassin’s Creed series of games, think that those in the simulation are unwilling subjects replaying real historical events. If the black, crystal-like substance shown in the series was the leading cause of destruction on Earth, and it was first discovered aboard Henry Singleton’s ship, then scientists could be forcing people to go back, in a bid to learn more about the danger. In doing so, they may figure out a way to stop Earth falling.