Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Save Bonus Rotom Phone Case Location

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has bonus Rotom phone cases available to those with save games from other mainline Pokemon titles on their Nintendo Switch. Looking to spruce up your kinda strange, kinda cute ghost phone with a snazzy new case? Here’s the location where you’ll find them.

Where to find the save bonus Rotom cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To receive the free save bonus Rotom cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll first need to head to the central hub city of Mesagoza. You’ll be here very early on in the story, so you can grab these four new cases very quickly.

From the main entrance to Mesagoza, you’ll see a large set of staircases directly ahead of you leading to the central plaza. Halfway up you’ll see a woman in sunglasses, who’s totally not suspicious. Speak to her and she’ll check for the saves currently on your Switch.

All save bonus Rotom phone cases

There are four available bonus Rotom Phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one for each of the following game saves:

Pokemon Sword/Shield

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Once you’ve received your new Rotom phone skin, you can equip it by pressing Left on the directional pad. It’ll be in the list of categories where you change your outfit.