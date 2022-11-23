Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Hunting: Best Way to Find Shinies

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced new ways of finding Shiny Pokemon. Those hunting Shinies can use brand-new methods in addition to a returning feature from Pokemon Legends: Arceus are here, along with a couple of more classic, well-known Shiny-hunting methods. These can help drop the 1/4096 Shiny chance down to 1/512!

Best ways to find Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Use the Shiny Charm

Getting the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the best ways to find Shiny Pokemon.

To unlock the Shiny Charm, players must:

Complete the Paldea national Pokedex. Once players have caught ‘em all, Professor Jacq back in Naranja/Uva academy will give them the item. With this item in the bag alone, players increase their Shiny chances by 300%, up to 1/1365.

Use the Masuda Method

Utilizing the Masuda Method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is another great way to get Shiny Pokemon.

To do the Masuda Method, players should:

Choose the Pokemon they want to shiny hunt. Get a corresponding Pokemon from the same egg group, but from a different region/language to breed with. Note: The easiest way to do this is to acquire a foreign Ditto, usually by trade, as it will breed with most anything. Breeding these two Pokemon will increase shiny odds by about 600% alone, to about 1/682

Combined with the Shiny Charm, the odds increase to 1/512 to hatch a shiny.

Mass Outbreak Shiny hunting

Taking advantage of Mass Outbreaks is another fantastic way to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To get Shiny Pokemon using Mass Outbreaks, players must:

Find the Mass Outbreak by looking at the map. It can be recognized by the red glowing symbol, usually beneath a Pokemon sprite or question mark (?) if the Pokemon has been seen yet. Defeat 60 of the Pokemon. Your shiny chances will increase with each repeated battle against the same Pokemon. Once 60 battles have been achieved, the shiny encounter rate will have improved again. The Shiny odds will have risen to 1/1365 without the Shiny Charm. With the Shiny Charm, it’s up to about 1/819.

It’s worth noting that players have discovered a Picnic Reset exploit, which uses Mass Outbreaks to rapidly increase the speed and chances of finding a shiny.

Eat a Sandwich to increase Sparkling Power Shiny odds

Eating a Sandwich is a terrific way to catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To make a Sandwich that increases the chance of Shiny spawns, players should:

Complete the main story and enter the post-game. Take part in 5-star Tera Raid Battles. Wait for Herba Mystica to appear as a reward. Use this ingredient as part of a sandwich to increase Sparkling Power.

With buffs up to Sparkling Power Lv. 3, players will increase the Shiny odds to 1/1024. Combine that with a Shiny Charm and Mass Outbreak and the odds become 1/512!