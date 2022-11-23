the banshees of inisherin release date on hbo max

With so much awards buzz surrounding The Banshees of Inisherin, audiences are beginning to wonder if the movie will be available on HBO Max. Starring both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the film originally hit theaters on October 21, and now a streaming release has been confirmed. Here’s when you will be able to watch The Banshees of Inisherin on HBO Max.

Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

The Banshees of Inisherin will be available to stream on HBO Max from Tuesday, December 13, 2022. With 53 days between its big screen release, and streaming availability, it would appear that movie bosses are continuing to increase the time between cinematic debuts, and streaming platform arrivals.

From Martin McDonagh, the movie follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impossible impasse, when one decides to abruptly end their relationship. The other, unhappy with the decision, makes it a personal mission to get back in his former friend’s good graces. Laced with black comedy, the film takes place during the Irish Civil War in 1923, set on a fictional isle. Satirical, taking in over $15 million at the worldwide box office, and only gaining in popularity, it’s sure to be one of this year’s most celebrated releases.

The Banshees of Inisherin’s upcoming arrival on HBO Max means that it will be unlikely to debut on any other streaming platforms, at least for the foreseeable future. This will come as sad news to those who were hoping to stream the movie on Disney Plus, Hulu, or Netflix.

Other new arrivals for HBO Max in December include Doom Patrol Season 4, and a whopping six Hellraiser movies. You can check out our review of the 2022 Hellraiser reboot by clicking here.