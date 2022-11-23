Glass Onion Knives Out 2 Netflix Ending Explained

Anyone checking out the Knives Out 2 movie either theatrically or on Netflix may need the Glass Onion ending explained. The Knives Out sequel does a good job of explaining things but the ending might go past too quickly for some. Does the Glass Onion ending make sense? Do the heroes win and the villains lose?

The Glass Onion ending explained

The sister of Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe) gets her revenge on moronic billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) by destroying his house, possessions, and credibility, as well as opening him up to a string of lawsuits that would easily bankrupt him.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Janelle Monae as Andi. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2022.

For a moment, it seemed like villain Miles Bron was about to get away with everything he’s done. He had destroyed the only evidence and had blackmailed his “friends” into bearing witness for him. With a gift of the unstable hydrogen isotope from Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), Ms. Brand goes for the less subtle approach.

Brand smashes everything in sight, knocks over a lot of alcohol bottles, and sets a big fire. She throws in the isotope, which immediately explodes and blows the entire Glass Onion apart. However, the biggest thing is that Brand manages to lower the protective glass around the Mona Lisa. She destroys the most famous painting in the world to get her revenge against Bron.

It’s not really spelled out, but Bron says earlier in the movie that the painting’s insurers demanded that it stay in its protective glass the whole time. Bron, however, illegally installed a button to lower off. As it was in his care, the Mona Lisa’s destruction is entirely his fault. The world will hate him, the insurers will not pay out, and the whole of France will sue him for his entire fortune.

Plus, Bron was already betting everything on the hydrogen isotope being his greatest achievement. By using it to destroy Bron’s own home, Brand just proved how dangerous it is, meaning no one will use it. The other members of the group immediately realize that Bron now has nothing and that any supporters of his will go down with him, so they are free to testify against him.

Glass Onion is in theaters for one week from November 23 before hitting Netflix on December 23.