Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dusk Stone Location: Which Pokemon Does It Evolve?

If you’re looking for the Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it’s not located in a shop. You’ll need to go on quite the treasure hunt to to find one. Here’s where to get a Dusk Stone and which pokemon it evolves.

Which pokemon need the Dusk Stone to evolve in Scarlet and Violet?

The Dusk Stone evolves two pokemon in Scarlet and Violet:

Murkrow -> Honchkrow

Misdreavus -> Mismagius

In previous games, it also evolved Lampent into Chandelure and Doublade into Aegislash. However, those two pokemon aren’t in Scarlet and Violet. You’ll need to get them from Sword and Shield if you want them.

Where can I get a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are three locations where you can find a Dusk Stone:

The Porto Marinada Auction House.

Montenevera

Random spawn in The Great Crater of Paldea

Get Dusk Stone at Porto Marinada Auction House

There’s a chance that the Dusk Stone will appear at the Porto Marinada Auction House. You’ll gain the ability to bid on items here when you defeat the Open Sky Titan and unlock Swim.

There are different items at the auction house each day, so you may have to try back a few times before you get the Dusk Stone. However, if you’re impatient, you can manually change your Switch’s date forward one day to see the next set of items immediately instead of waiting.

Get Dusk Stone in Montenevera

The only guaranteed spawn for a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is in Montenevera. Check behind the gym, and you’ll spot it easily.

Get Dusk Stone in The Great Crater of Paldea

Once you get access to The Great Crater of Pladea, you can find Dusk Stones as random drops. Just keep an eye out for the golden sparkles, and keep your fingers crossed.